Councillors indulge in blame game during council meet

Against a torrent of tit-for-tat among ruling and opposition party councillors, issues like removal of encroachments, desilting water channels etc were highlighted during the Corporation Council meeting held on Thursday.

Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa and Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian chaired the meeting.

CPI(M) councillor of ward 35 S. Jyoti Basu demanded that the Corporation must give the list of works – passed as resolutions – that have been completed and those in progress.

Meanwhile, AIADMK councillor S. Baskaran of ward 34 charged that the Council and the civic body officials have not taken any concrete action against any complaints made by the councillors, especially in removing encroachments. To which the Mayor responded that equal attention was being paid to all the 48 wards and condemned the allegation made against him.

Councillor of ward 44 A. Marthandam added that the AIADMK government left the Corporation with a deficit of ₹32 crore, for which it will take another six months to rectify. DMK Councillor of ward 12 C. Janakiraman also accused AIADMK saying that desilting of drainage channels were not taken up for the past 10 years.

AIADMK councillor of ward 4 C. S. Rajmohan said that the Council must speak of what should be done to benefit people rather than playing blame-game.

Mr Baskaran pointed out that the houses constructed as encroachments on a water channel at Kullanampatti had led to rainwater entering into 30 houses causing damages and demanded removal of it. The Mayor stated that the permission to construct those houses were given during AIADMK rule.

DMK councillor of ward 8 R. Anand demanded the Corporation to supply quality water across the civic body, to which the Commissioner assured that steps would be taken to identify quality water supply agents to carry out the activity.

Further, he stated that due to good rains in the past few months, the water level in Athoor dam had gone up and it has ensured that the corporation would not face shortage of water. Hence, he urged the councillors to take stock of houses in their wards that lack water connection. He added that steps will be taken to give about 10,000 water connections to prevent water shortage crisis in the future.

Citing that commuters in Oththakkanpalam area, which had been waterlogged, were facing difficulties, Mr. Basu demanded that Lebbai Kulam and Muthusamy Kulam must be desilted to ease the situation. He also urged the Council to take steps to construct a railway overbridge in Oththakkanpalam area to decongest traffic. He also called for straightening the disparity in levying garbage tax.

BJP councillor of ward 14 G. Dhanapal complained that contractors had been delaying the laying of UGD connections to residents of Vivekananda Nagar and its surrounding areas even after authorities carried out inspections for the same.

Further, taking a dig at the Corporation officials who had accounted ₹2 lakh as the cost incurred for the arrangements made to inaugurate the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Dindigul, Mr Dhanapal questioned if it would cost so much for “a mere mic set and a shamiana?”

He charged that it would only cost around ₹30,000 to arrange such an event.

The meeting came to an abrupt end when the spat among the councillors intensified.