Councillors highlight ‘irregularities’ at Mattuthavani vegetable market

December 28, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Commotion prevailed at Madurai Corporation Council meeting held on Wednesday as AIADMK councillors charged that they were not invited for the meeting chaired by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru recently. Responding in high voices, DMK Councillors said it was only a “party meeting” and the argument delayed the beginning of the question hour.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

Madurai (South) MLA M. Boominathan said roads dug for laying pipeline under AMRUT scheme had to be fixed soon and the damaged Munichalai Road should be relaid. “The Corporation must take serious efforts to collect tax and rent arrears from traders at Mattuthavani Central Vegetable Market,” he added.

Zone II Chairperson S. Saravana Bhuvaneswari asked how 60% of the shops at the market were sublet. “Many shops even continue to run under the names of deceased allottees,” she said.

Zone IV Chairperson M. Mukesh Sharma urged the Corporation to revive the practice of sending a list of tax defaulters to the respective Chairpersons at every month-end. For that, the Commissioner said a team would be constituted to look into the issue and steps were being taken to streamline details of tax arrears.

Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki highlighted the need to expedite underground drainage work and repair damaged battery-operated three-wheelers.

AIADMK Councillor M. Raja (ward 64) sought a tentative date for completion of road repair works. City Engineer S. Arasu replied that the tender processes could be completed by March. A brief commotion arose again as some DMK Councillors pointed out that Mr. Raja was speaking beyond the three-minute allottod time.

CPI (M) Councillor T. Kumaravel (ward 23) said, “Though the Corporation collects entry fees at Rajaji Children’s Park, its infrastructure remains poor. Accidents happen every day on Sellur-Kulamangalam Main Road and Madura Coats bridge, which are in bad condition,” he stated.

When he said some teachers at Kasturba Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School forced students to sweep classrooms, the Mayor assured to look into the issue.

AIADMK Councillor K. Shanmugavalli (ward 45) urged the Corporation to adopt the system of auctioning impounded stray cattle as done in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli Corporations. When the City Health Officer (CHO) said 360 stray cattle had been captured so far this year, the Commissioner said action would be taken against repeat offenders.

Councillor K. Jayachandran (ward 62) asked the Corporation to run the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre more efficiently.

The need to establish offices for the Councillors was also raised by many. Three Chairpersons urged the Corporation to consult them while transfering Assistant Engineers.

Many Councillors, including those from the DMK, charged that they were denied the opportunity to speak at every meeting. The Mayor said 30 Councillors were allowed to speak in the meeting and the others would be given a chance in the future.