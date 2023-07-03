Councillors for improved drinking water supply to their wards in Tirunelveli

July 03, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation Council meeting held in Tirunelveli on Monday was flooded with complaints from councillors, who raised problems they were facing from the public due to short supply of drinking water.

Ward 23 councillor Mariappan said residents of Pettai and Chekkadi areas were getting drinking water once in six days, and a few areas of his ward witnessed protests such as road roko by the public. Hence, officials should take steps to improve drinking water supply to his ward.

He also urged officials to inspect three dilapidated anganwadis in his ward.

MDMK councillor Sangeetha appealed to the Corporation to expedite the execution of the proposed Murappanaadu Drinking Water Scheme, which was designed to improve drinking water supply to houses in peripheral areas under its jurisdiction.

Councillor Indra said sewage mixing up with drinking water being supplied to residents of her ward posed a serious threat to them.

Councillor Chinnathai said an overhead tank should be built at Anna Nagar to improve drinking water supply to the 400-odd families in the area.

Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said the Corporation was making serious efforts to improve the drinking water supply through SCADA to increase supply from the headworks and check wastage during distribution. Moreover, illegal drinking water connections would be removed as per the comprehensive plan being prepared by the Corporation to improve supply to genuine consumers.

When Chairman of Palayamkottai Zone M. Francis wanted to know about the fate of the third phase of underground drainage work, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said work would begin within 15 days after administrative sanction.

“Accompanied by the councillors, officials will visit the hitherto uncovered areas before starting the third phase of the underground drainage work. Since it is to be awarded to three contractors in a bid to accelerate the work, we have planned to complete this phase within a year from the date of commencement,” he added.

AIADMK member Chandrasekar wanted the Corporation to ensure that tasty food was served in Amma Unavagam functioning within its limits. “Poor people coming to all 11 Amma Unavagams in the Corporation limits complain that the quality and quantity of food has come down. Hence, the Corporation should address the issue considering the wellbeing of the poor customers.”

Councillor Gogula Vani Suresh wanted the setting up of an additional gas-based cremation unit at Sindhupoondurai.

Some 15 DMK councillors stood under the trees on the Corporation premises without attending the meeting. They said work on the ₹32 crore-worth development schemes could not begin as the files were pending with Mayor P.M. Saravanan. After the Mayor went up to them and told that he had signed and cleared the projects, the councillors attended the council meeting.