Councillors deplore neglect of their wards

Noisy scenes in Sivakasi corporation council meeting

Sivakasi

The corporation council meeting held on Thursday witnessed noisy scenes with councillors from old Sivakasi Municipality complaining about neglect of their wards in all development works.

The meeting began with the Mayor I. Sangeetha in the chair along with Corporation Commissioner P. Krishnamoorthy.

DMK councillor (ward 28) G. Veyilraj said that none of the wards from the old Sivakasi town got the attention of the administration despite several representations and reminders. As he complained about lack of basic infrastructure in his ward, several councillors from old Sivakasi town were on their feet raising the same issue leading to a din.

They contended that 24 wards in the old Tiruthangal town got priority in execution of works. Most of the works in the agenda for discussion pertained to Tiruthangal area, they said.

R. Karaimurugan (AIADMK) said that the road laying work taken up at a cost of Rs. 1.66 crore in five wards in February 2021 has not begun in his ward (30). He wondered why Parasakthi Colony was being ignored by the Corporation.

An Assistant Engineer said that the fund got cancelled so that the work could not be completed. A fresh tender is being floated for the work.

P. Renu Nithila Ramamoorthi (ward 38) said that her petition for provision of streetlight in her ward has not been addressed at all.

T. Baskaran (ward 33) said that the corporation should allot equal amount of work in all the four zones. He deplored that the officials were not acting on his complaint to restore drinking water supply in two streets in his ward. Water supply was disconnected for taking up construction of storm water drainage but it was not restored and residents were suffering without water for nearly one month.

Deputy Mayor Vignesh Priya was present.