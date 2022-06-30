Councillors deplore erratic drinking water supply

Councillors Amudha of AIADMK and Anuradha of Congress complain about erratic drinking water supply in their wards during the Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting held on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

There were complaints regarding erratic and insufficient supply of drinking water to residents and poor management of solid waste getting generated in the city limits.

Addressing the corporation council meeting here on Thursday, Mayor P.M. Saravanan said the urban civic body, which was conducting weekly grievance meet on Tuesdays, had dedicated a mobile app for addressing civic issues. To take the grievance redressal system to the next level, officials would visit every ward to address the grievances and receive applications to give birth or death certificates and the taxes payable to the corporation.

Admitting that the corporation was facing acute shortage of fund and sanitary workers, Mr. Saravanan said the urban civic body’s solar power station would be installed to cut the annual power bill from Rs. 14 crore to Rs. 10 crore. He said that the corporation was planning to start its own fuel station also.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy informed that the 5 MW solar power station would come up at Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts. The corporation, which should have collected Rs. 150 crore as tax till March 31 last had received only Rs. 54 crore so that intense measures would be taken from July by sending mobile units to the wards.

Besides, there were complaints from councillors about erratic supply of drinking water in their wards. Congress councillor S. Anuradha of ward 32, who kept an empty pot on her table, said the drinking water crisis in Pudupettai Street and nearby streets should be addressed immediately.

A few more councillors also said that residents in their wards too were agitated over the erratic and insufficient drinking water supply.

The Commissioner said that surprise checks would be conducted in houses to check illegal drawing of drinking water by motors and streamline supply by plugging leaks.

Councillors Ramakrishnan (DMK) of ward 25 and Chandrasekar (AIADMK) of ward 28 urged the officials to close the trenches dug for underground drainage and drinking water pipe leak works along the four car streets around Swami Nellaiyappar Temple in view of the ‘Aani’ car festival to be held shortly.

Councillor Mariappan of ward 22 asked the officials to prevent dumping of waste and debris in irrigation channels in the city.

Councillor Shaik Manzoor of ward 20 said that the corporation could not carryout sanitary operations effectively due to inadequate staff.

On managing the solid waste getting generated in the Corporation, Mr. Saravanan said talks were being held with a German firm to start a pilot programme in five wards and it would be expanded if it was a success.