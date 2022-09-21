Councillors deplore absence of officials at the council meeting

TIRUNELVELI

Expressing displeasure over the manner in which the basic infrastructure development works are executed in the Corporation, the urban civic body’s Palayamkottai zone chairman M. Francis walked out of the corporation council meeting held here on Wednesday.

“Officials are not ready to select and execute a good number of works to fulfil the basic needs of the residents and those officials participating in the meeting do not reply properly to the members. So, there is no point in participating in the meeting,” he said while walking out of the council meeting.

He raised the issue of not undertaking drinking water works though water supply to several areas was erratic and not ensuring streetlights in all poles in every ward. He wanted the Mayor P.M. Saravanan to ensure the laying of all damaged roads in the corporation limits. As the officials’ reply did not satisfy him, he walked out of the council meeting.

Mr. Saravanan said that the corporation had submitted a proposal to the government to release Rs. 91.91 crore to set up sewage treatment plant at Ramaiyanpatti for treating 58 million litres of sewage a day. He said the urban local body had sought Rs. 77.67 crore for upgrading 37.78-km-long mud road within the corporation into bitumen road and got administrative sanction to implement drinking water and other sanitary works on an outlay of Rs. 43 crore.

Since the city is generating 170 tonnes of degradable and non-degradable garbage everyday, the corporation has proposed to purchase garbage collection vehicles – 70 mini cargo auto, 3 earth-movers, 4 mini earth-movers and 2 compactors, all at a cost of Rs. 8.45 crore - as the existing vehicles are not enough to effectively handle the waste.

The Mayor informed that the cremation grounds at Sindhupoondurai and V.M. Chathram would be converted into liquefied petroleum gas cremation beds.

“To mitigate the problems being caused by the stagnant rainwater during northeast monsoon, storm water drains are to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10.62 crore,” he said.

On the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme, he said trial run was going on as more than 90% of the work had been completed and the scheme would be commissioned within a couple of weeks.

Since Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy had to be with District Monitoring Officer Apoorva during her field visit and the review meeting held thereafter, the councillors could not get proper reply from other officials participating in the council meeting. Even as most of the councillors were sulking over delay in commencing the works to strengthen drinking water supply and road repair works, City Engineer Asokan had to leave from the meeting midway to participate in a videoconferencing with his higher-ups in Chennai.

Upset over this, the councillors asked the Mayor to wind up the meeting and wanted to have full-fledged discussion in the next council meeting with all officials participating in it, which was instantly accepted by Mr. Saravanan.