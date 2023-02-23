Councillors demand proper steps to curb stray dog, cattle menace at council meeting

February 23, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Complaints of stray dog and cattle menace dominated the Corporation Council meeting held here on Thursday.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth urged the Councillors and officials to continue to work together for the betterment of the city. She said on an average ₹2 crore of tax arrears per day was collected in the past 20 days through special committees. Mullaperiyar Drinking Water Project was expected to be completed by the year-end and a statue of popular Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan would be unveiled soon, she added.

The meeting started on a chaotic note with BJP Councillor S. Booma (ward 86) vehemently criticising the Corporation for “not taking up any development works” in her ward.

AIADMK Councillors charged that the table agenda was not distributed even when the meeting started. CPI (M) Councillor T. Kumaravel (ward 23) and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan said the agenda must be given at least 48 hours before the meeting, “but it was hardly done.” Mr. Nagarajan urged the officials to strengthen the Corporation’s law section and tap all revenue sources through lawsuits.

Zone II Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneswari said one vehicle each to catch stray dogs and cattle was not enough and demanded one more vehicle for each zone.

When Congress Councillor V. Karthikeyan (ward 36) said a small boy was bitten by a stray dog in his ward, DMK Councillor A. Syed Abuthahir (ward 49) claimed that he himself was bitten by a stray dog.

Ms. Saravana Bhuvaneswari said cattle catchers should be trained as they found it difficult to catch stray bovines and pigs that roam along the railway track in Thathaneri. DMK Councillor B. Palselvi (ward 6) charged that stray pigs caused frequent accidents at Iyer Bungalow and Utchaparamedu.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said another vehicle to catch stray animals would be procured soon and the process of roping in NGOs to curb the menace was under way.

Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki demanded that allotment under Ward Councillors Development Fund should be increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

AIADMK Councillor M. Raja (ward 64) demanded a white paper on development works carried out across all 100 wards under the general fund.

At one point, there were not even 20 Councillors present at the meeting. DMK Councillor D. Jeyaraj (ward 16) distributed pens to all Councillors as a mark of support to the proposed construction of ‘Pen Monument’ former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Chennai.

Issues regarding efficiency of conservancy workers, their involvement in proxy attendance marking, inadequate manpower and need for more vehicles to desilt channels and manholes were also raised at the meeting.