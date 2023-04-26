Councillors demand basic amenities in wards

April 26, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Many Councillors demanded basic amenities in their wards during the Corporation Council meeting held here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor J. Ilamathi, Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari and Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa.

BJP Councillor (ward 14) G. Dhanapal charged that domestic drinking water supply in elevated areas of his ward had been affected due to “insufficient pressure”. “The problem should be solved at the earliest as summer has started peaking,” he said.

He demanded proper reasons for cancelling thrice the auction called for collecting charges for vehicles entering Gandhi Vegetable Market. He said the Corporation, which was maintaining the market, was collecting only ₹3,000 per day now and it meant a huge loss of revenue to the civic body.

DMK Councillor (ward 33) A. John Peter demanded strict action against those who artificially ripened fruits, especially mangoes. CPI(M) Councillor (ward 35) S. Jothi Basu demanded proper passenger shelters at Kamarajar Bus Stand and uniforms to conservancy workers, which had not been provided for the past four years.

Meanwhile, media persons staged a walkout from the Council Hall as proper seating arrangements were not made for them even after the commencement of the meeting.

Mr. Dhanapal said it was a planned move made by Corporation authorities to prevent the public from knowing about their “flaws” through the media.