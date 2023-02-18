Councillors’ complaints on battery-operated vehicles under repair pile up in Madurai

February 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Councillors’ complaints on battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) under repair have been repeatedly echoing in the recent Corporation council meetings, yet little is done to rectify them.

Four BOVs had remained under repair for more than seven months, said A. Mayathevan, AIADMK councillor of ward 27. “This only hinders door-to-door garbage collection since there is only one in a running condition. Though the conservancy workers sometimes use tricycles, the efficiency clearly drops since they find it difficult to operate them carrying heavy loads,” he noted, adding that two out of four streets are only covered with this vehicle power on a daily basis.

Supplementing his point, Chairperson Zone I S. Vasuki, who has been repeatedly raising this issue in the council meetings, said that the BOVs do not have much lifespan and the cost to repair them is anywhere between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000. “But it is not worth it since the vehicles’ lifespan is long over. More than 100 are under repair in Zone I,” she noted, adding that the majority of the tricycles are also worn out which is only burdening the conservancy workers.

Congress councillor of ward 94 R. Swetha pointed out that there is only one BOV in a running condition in her ward. “The two that were under repair did not return from the workshop for the past two years. But what would help felicitate smooth garbage collection is installing more dumper bins,” she said, adding that she needs 13 more but there are currently only seven.

CPI(M) councillor of ward 23 T. Kumaravel has similar opinions. “Lack of adequate dumper bins is a major issue as well and it worsens the collection process as they are only less than half of the conservancy workers that should be working in every ward,” he noted, echoing many councillors’ popular demand – to deploy more conservancy workers and sanitary officers.

According to official sources, there are 3,700 conservancy workers and there are over 220 BOVs in a running condition currently. Over 120 are under repair, which is mostly due to weak batteries and faulty electricals, added an official. On an average there are 40 BOVs per zone. Further, over 400 tricycles and 100 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) are currently deployed for garbage collection.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that the requirement for BOVs is being listed out and it will be repaired soon.

“Forty Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) have been purchased and another set of 40 LCVs is awaiting delivery. This would further reduce the requirement of BOVs,” he added.