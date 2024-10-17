Councillors blame officials for poor upkeep of sewage lines in Dindigul city; BJP member slams Corporation of corruption

Cutting across party lines, Councillors from various parties, including the ruling DMK, slammed the Corporation authorities for the poor upkeep of the city in many aspects ahead of the North-east monsoon here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council meeting, which was being held after three months, was chaired by Mayor Illamathi Jothiprakash. Corporation Deputy Mayor R. Rajappa, Commissioner Ravichandran and other officials participated.

Soon after the meeting commenced, BJP member Dhanapal of 14th ward claimed that the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works in his ward had not been completed even after three years. He demanded a response from the Mayor and the Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also wanted to know the steps taken on the corruption charges and financial embezzlement reported in the Corporation to the tune of ₹4.5 crore. “What is the status of the complaint lodged with the police,” he asked.

The BJP Councillor also urged the Mayor to immediately stop spending money on social media. When no works had happened in the city, what was the use in taking videos and posting them in social media spending public money which gave an impression that the city was clean and green, he questioned.

Joining him, Indrani (ward 3) councillor from the DMK, who is also the chairperson for the Health Committee in the Dindigul Corporation alleged that the incomplete UGD works in the city had resulted in unhygienic condition all around.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic authorities, especially, the Health wing officials have scant respect for the Councillors, she charged and urged the Mayor and the Commissioner to intervene. “I sincerely wish the officials cooperate with the Councillors and do good for the city,” she appealed.

When Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had been working hard for the people of the State, the lackadaisical attitude of some officials had lowered the image of the governance of the DMK, she pointed out and hoped the officials cooperated with the elected representatives and redressed the public grievances swiftly.

Another Councillor Jothibasu (ward 35) said that the State government had earmarked plenty of funds, but there was slackness and malpractice reported in execution of the works. The official machinery should be more transparent and fair in executing the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Mr. Jothibasu, many Councillors raised their voice and pointed out the incomplete works in their wards. There was commotion for some time. The Councillors demanded a thorough probe by an external agency on the allegations of corruption and also wanted the CM and the Minister for Rural Development I. Periasami to intervene.

The Councillors said that the Dindigul Corporation officials had announced to conduct a meeting two days ago to discuss the preparedness ahead of the North-east monsoon rain, but had cancelled it without giving any reason. The Mayor said that they had sanctioned ₹10 lakh for removing waste/garbage from the channels. But the channels had not been cleaned in many wards. Sewage had mixed with drinking water and complaints lodged had not been redressed, the Councillors said. The rains had resulted in many roads becoming non motorable and the tax paying citizens were at pains.

However, the officials chose not to respond to the charges and remained silent all through the meeting.

The meeting tabled 93 resolutions and announced them as having passed unanimously.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.