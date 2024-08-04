Councillor Ramakrishnan is DMK’s choice for Tirunelveli Mayor post

DMK councillor Ramakrishnan alias Kittu (58) has been named as the candidate for the post of Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation here on Sunday.

The DMK high command had delegated two senior Ministers K.N. Nehru and Thangam Thennarasu to oversee the nomination of the candidate for the Mayor’s post.

The Tirunelveli Corporation, which has 55 wards, had Saravanan of the DMK as its Mayor. Despite having a majority number of councillors (51 out of 55), the intra-party feud not only stalled the development works in the city, but also resulted in open fights between the councillors and the Mayor.

On many occasions, the meetings could not be held and resolutions passed due to lack of quorum. Along with a majority of the disgruntled DMK councillors, the AIADMK members too joined agitations. The DMK high command had delegated senior leaders in the past and the situation looked to have been sorted out, but again it snowballed last month.

The councillors from the ruling party had submitted a memorandum to the party president listing out allegations of corruption against Mr. Saravanan. At least, 40 out of the 51 members strongly opposed his continuance as Mayor and vehemently demanded his removal.

The party reportedly summoned Saravanan and directed him to tender his resignation. As an interim arrangement, Raju, the deputy Mayor, had been holding the Mayor (in-charge) post since then.

With the decks cleared, Mr. Ramakrishnan is set to file his nomination on Monday before the Commissioner Sukaputra. In the event of no other contestant, the officials would declare the lone candidate as the Mayor.

The DMK functionaries said that the meeting with the councillors in the presence of the two senior Ministers went on smoothly. It was unanimously decided to have Mr. Ramakrishnan, who had been a ward councillor during 1996-01 in Tirunelveli and had also held positions in the party. He has good following from all sections of the party, they added.