Councillor laments about erratic drinking water supply

November 15, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Lamenting about erratic drinking water supply in her ward, councillor Ambika of ward 53 submitted a petition along with residents from her ward to Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday during the weekly grievances redressal meet.

In her petition, she said residents of Udhaya Nagar, State Bank Colony, Drivers’ Colony, New Colony, Ayyappa Nagar and nine more colonies, all in wards 53 and 54, who were getting drinking water supply on alternate days from the overhead tank at Ezhil Nagar, were in trouble due to erratically designed distribution system.

Since the number of valves fitted in the distribution pipes had miserably failed to ensure the supply of drinking water to the residents in tail-end areas, the 400-odd houses in Ayyappa Nagar and New Colony should be divided into two areas by installing new valves, which would improve distribution of drinking water, she suggested.

She pointed out that the frequently bursting drinking water distribution pipes, break down of motors fitted in the Teachers’ Colony and Ezhil Nagar overhead tanks, power cuts etc. were affecting drinking water supply to ward 53 at least five times a month even though the drinking water was being supplied only on alternate days.

“Since Udhaya Nagar, Ram Vilas Nagar, Roja Nagar and Sharon Nagar residents are running from pillar to post for the past several weeks for getting drinking water, I am trying my level best to meet the Corporation officials of Melapalayam Zone. However I can neither reach them over the phone nor meet them personally to air my grievances. Hence, the Mayor should instruct the officials to meet the councilors and the aggrieved public,” the councillor said.

As the poor quality pipes had been used in this drinking water project in violation of the specifications, the entire distribution pipes should be changed, Ms. Ambika said.

“If these inferior quality pipes are not replaced, we, on behalf of the residents’ welfare associations, have decided to approach the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking probe by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing into this mega scam,” said Nallaperumal, a resident from affected Drivers’ Colony.

Residents of Amaravathi Nagar and Sardhar Nagar in Pettai submitted petitions for laying roads afresh and installation of drinking water taps on the streets and a group of residents from KTC Nagar appealed to the Corporation to catch the stray dogs.