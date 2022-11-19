Councillor complains about faulty badminton court; stages dharna

November 19, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Condemning the manner in which an indoor badminton court is being laid, a Congress Councillor staged dharna on the premises here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Councillor S. Chandrabose of ward 34 of Thoothukudi Corporation, laying of wooden flooring at the indoor stadium coming up on Ashok Nagar Second Street in his ward was being done in “unscientific manner” as the plank was being spread right on the floor. Since it would cause injuries to the players, it should be stopped and reworked properly.

Trending

“Instead of spreading the plank on the floor, a wooden floor base for the badminton court should be created on a shallow pit. Only after forming the base within this shallow pit, the synthetic floor should be created with steel rods and laid with a mat. If the badminton court is created in this callous manner, it will cause serious sports injuries to players and will finish their career,” Mr. Chandrabose said.

He said the contractor should be given instruction for properly constructing the badminton court. Else, the contract awarded to him should be cancelled and awarded to a competent person.