Councillor booked for assaulting farmer

MADURAI

A councillor with Tirumangalam panchayat union, D. Om Sree Murugan of Thengalpatti, and four others have been booked for assaulting farmer A. Surendran, 45, near Chekkanoorani on Wednesday.

Police said that when Surendran was passing by, the councillor and others waylaid him and abused him for having complained to revenue officials about irregularities in the quarry he was running. The accused assaulted him with an iron rod and logs. However, passers-by came to his rescue. The accused had threatened him with dire consequences, the police said.

The police have booked them for rioting, abusing, assaulting and for criminal intimidation.