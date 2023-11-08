Council meeting delayed for more than four hours in Tirunelveli

November 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ongoing tussle between the Mayor and the councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation over ‘sharing of benefits’ delayed the council meeting scheduled for Wednesday for more than 4 hours.

The meeting was scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao and other officials arrived at the council hall five minutes before the scheduled time.

While DMK councillors Karuppasamy Kottaiyappan, Seetha Balan and Prabha Sankari and Congress member Anuradha also came to the council meeting hall, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and other councillors did not turn up even after 10.30 a.m., triggering speculations that the ongoing rift between the councillors and the Mayor had resurfaced.

After waiting in the council hall till 10.40 a.m., Mr. Dnyandeorao left the council hall with no sign of the councillors coming to the hall. Moreover, he had to accompany the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Petitions Committee during the field visit.

Even as the officials were waiting in the council hall, the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor and the councillors conducted a ‘meeting’ in the hall adjacent to the Commissioner’s chamber in the administrative building.

“We raised several unresolved issues with the Mayor during this meeting. We expect the Mayor to share the ‘benefits’ with the councillors also as being done in all the Corporations. Even though we’ve told him clearly on several occasions about this problem, which is widening the gap between the councillors and the Mayor, no step has been taken either by the Mayor or by the DMK functionaries to ensure peaceful functioning of the Corporation. So we did not come to the council hall for today’s meeting,” a DMK councillor said.

After waiting in the council hall, the clueless officials and the reporters left the hall around 1 p.m. even as the councillors’ meeting with the Mayor was going on. They finally came to the council hall after 2 p.m. only after arriving at a ‘conclusion’.

With Deputy Commissioner Thanumurthy participating in the council meeting in the absence of the Commissioner, Mr. Saravanan moved the resolution on celebrating the golden jubilee celebration of Thiruvalluvar two-tier Bridge, built by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1973 in Tirunelveli Junction.

While the council meeting passed 5 proposals meant for the ordinary meeting, all 29 proposals for the extra-ordinary meeting were put on hold.

