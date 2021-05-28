Cotton farmers urged to take part in secret auction

Madurai Market Committee has urged cotton farmers to bring their produce to Tirumangalam and Usilampatti regulated markets to sell through secret auction during the intensified complete lockdown period.

Its secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani said that cotton harvest was under way in Usilampatti, Sedapatti, Tirumangalam, Kallikudi, Peraiyur and Chellampatti blocks. Due to complete lockdown, cotton farmers were finding it difficult to sell their produce. Hence to solve this issue, the farmers can sell their produce through secret auctions at Tirumangalam and Usilampatti regulated markets.

Traders from Theni, Madurai and Dindigul districts will participate in it. Farmers could also keep their produce at the godowns in the regulated markets. Treating their produce as collateral, loans would be given to the farmers at a minimum rate of interest.

Cotton farmers from Tirumangalam, Peraiyur, T. Kallupatti, and Kallikudi can contact Tirumangalam regulated market supervisor at 81100 54595. Those from Usilampatti, Sedapatti, and Chellampatti areas can contact Usilampatti regulated market supervisor at 70102 80754.