Madurai

Cost imposed

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 03, 2022 22:31 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:31 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on a man from Sivaganga district for filing a petition by abusing the process of law. The petitioner had alleged that two people in Tirupattur had fraudulently obtained patta for lands.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha imposed a cost on R. Muthukrishnan from Tirupattur. The court directed him to pay the cost amount to the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...