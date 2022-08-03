Madurai

Cost imposed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on a man from Sivaganga district for filing a petition by abusing the process of law. The petitioner had alleged that two people in Tirupattur had fraudulently obtained patta for lands.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha imposed a cost on R. Muthukrishnan from Tirupattur. The court directed him to pay the cost amount to the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai.


