HC imposes cost for making false allegations

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on a petitioner for making false allegation against a college principal. The court directed that the cost be paid to the principal within a period of four weeks.
Justice T. Raja, who had earlier reserved orders, found the allegations to be false. The court observed that since the worker’s service was not regularised, she had raised such allegations against the principal. It further said that disciplinary action could be initiated against the worker in accordance with law.
The case pertained to a sanitary worker, who alleged that both she and her husband were ordered to carry out household chores, including sanitation work, at the residence of the Principal of Anna University College of Engineering, Dindigul.
