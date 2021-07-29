Case filed against former Sub-Registrar

THOOTHUKUDI

29 July 2021 21:06 IST

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police have registered case against Gurusamy, 58, manager of District Registrar Office, for allegedly amassing wealth through corruption.

Earlier, he was working as Sub-Registrar of Thoothukudi Melur Sub-Registrar’s Office. Following corruption charges against him, the vigilance wing conducted inquiry. It found that he had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹83 lakh between 2015 and 2020 when he was working as the Sub-Registrar. Subsequently, case was registered against him. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Hector Dharmaraj, raided the house of Gurusamy at KTC Nagar, TNHB Colony, on Thursday. They found that he has built a house by annexing three housing plots. The team seized incriminating documents. “He owns more than five houses in this area and has purchased huge quantity of gold ornaments as per the documents we’ve seized,” an official said.

