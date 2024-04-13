ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption by DMK and AIADMK has hindered State’s progress: Amit Shah

April 13, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Flaying his foe: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a BJP roadshow in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Tamil Nadu has not developed or progressed as much as it should have been because of “corruption by the DMK as well as the AIADMK”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a roadshow held here by the BJP on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking votes for the party’s Madurai Lok Sabha constituency candidate, Raama Sreenivasan, Mr. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made India safe and prosperous and the time had come for the people of the State to stand with the Prime Minister and vote for the BJP.

He further said that only the BJP could spread the greatness of the Tamil language, the Tamil culture and the idea of Tamil Nadu across the country. “Mr. Modi has upheld Tamil Nadu’s pride not only in the country but also across the world,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large posse of police personnel was deployed along the route of the roadshow, which began in the evening from the Murugan Temple on Netaji Road and concluded near Vilakkuthoon Junction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in the day, Madurai district BJP president Maha Suseendran filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to conduct cultural or drama events along the route at five points.

The authorities told Justice B. Pugalendhi that permission was granted to conduct the events at three points, but denied at two points on account of “traffic congestion”.

Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US