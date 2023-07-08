Corrupt DMK govt. only keen on saving Karunanidhi’s family from Central agencies, says Palaniswami

July 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The “corrupt DMK government”, which has been rattled by the recent raids by the Income Tax (I-T) Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is only worried about saving late Chief Minister Karunanidhi’s family from impending threats from Central agencies and not concerned about the welfare of the people, AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

“Even as the people are being smothered by unprecedented rise in prices of essential commodities, this government is working overtime only to save Karunanidhi’s family from raids by the Central agencies,” the Leader of the Opposition told reporters at the Thoothukudi airport, after offering worship at the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple.

He said that over the past two years, there was corruption in all levels in the State and, consequently, prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed, leaving the people in the lurch.

“Whenever prices of essential commodities increased in the past, we [the AIADMK government] immediately allotted funds for procuring them from other States and sold it to our people at subsidised rates. However, even after increasing the electricity tariff and all other taxes, the DMK government is concentrating only on making money out of everything. Hence, they are facing action from the I-T Department and the ED,” he said, adding that the people and even the government employees and teachers had started protesting against the DMK government.

“Above all, Tamil Nadu has lost a top police officer in the rank of DIG to depression and work pressure. Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, besides ensuring that the policemen got sufficient rest, had roped in NIMHANS to relieve them and their family from depression. This system has been terminated by the present DMK government, which has, in turn, killed a talented DIG,” he added.

When asked about Law Minister Regupathy’s letter to Governor R.N. Ravi seeking permission for prosecuting former AIADMK Ministers, he said, “A Minister who is facing a corruption case in the Supreme Court has no moral right for seeking this permission.”

He said the AIADMK was gearing up for the upcoming Parliamentary polls by strengthening the party, right from the booth committees.

