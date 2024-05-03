May 03, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Water leakage through damaged shutters does not allow it to flow through two canals to irrigate ayacut in Madurai, Sivaganga districts, complain farmers

Madurai Corrosion by highly-polluted water stagnant in Viraganoor Regulator across Vaigai river has failed the 50-year-old structure constructed to irrigate 47,700 acres of acayacut in Madurai and Sivaganga districts through two canals.

Farmers have demanded to replace the shutters to store adequate water for enabling drawing of water through Right Main Canal and Left Main Canal.

“It was the late Chief Minsiter M. Karunanidhi who had inaugurated the regulator in 1974 that helped in irrigation of the ayacut along both the banks in Madurai and Sivaganga districts,” said president of Tiruppuvanam Irrigation Tanks Water Users’ Association R. Palanivelrajan.

With the riverbed of Vaigai gone lower than the level of the water tanks, the regulator was constructed to raise the water level so that it could flow through the canals and fill the tanks to irrigate the farmlands. The farmers are benefited through 87 tanks. The Left Main Canal runs for 32 km and the Right Main Canal runs for 20 km.

While paddy is the main crop cultivated in this region, the water is used for other crops like coconut, plantains, sugarcane and betel leaves, he added.

“However, over a period of seven to 10 years, we have been facing a major problem as the sluices have faced corrosion and instead of holding the water on the riverbed to help water flow through the canal located a few feet above the Vaigai riverbed, the water flows through the cavities of the sluices,” Mr. Palanivelrajan complained.

A leading farmer, V. Ponnaiah, said that the repair works carried out some seven years back had not helped the issue. Farmers had spent ₹ 20,000 to plug the leakage using sand bags, he said. However, those involved in fishing activities and washermen who depend on water flow in the river removed the sand bags to allow water to drain from the regulator into the river.

This has resulted in only 50% of the water being realised through the canals while the rest wastefully flows through the river. Farmers are not able to irrigate the entire ayacut.

“We need a permanent solution to this issue. The government should immediately replace all the 18 shutters which have outlived their lifespan,” said Mr. Palanivelrajan.

Only if the sluices are replaced, even the Kiruthumal flood carrier could get flow during floods, he said.

Besides, he complained that the regulator had become the collection point for the sewage of Madurai city. The wild growth of water hyacinth also adds to their woes.

“Whenever water is released, the water hyacinth chokes each and every sluice throughout the length of the canals. It becomes a labourious and expensive task in removing the clog,” Mr. Palanivelrajan said.

The Water Resources Department has sent a proposal for major renovation of the regulator to the State Government, said official sources.

