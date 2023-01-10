Corporation workers stage sit-in protest seeking withdrawal of G.O. 152

January 10, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Reiterating their demand seeking cancellation of G.O. 152, members of Madurai Corporation Employees Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a sit-in protest on the premises of Corporation here on Tuesday.

CITU general secretary M. Balasubramanian led the protest that also saw the participation of members from Engineering Section Employees Union. The protestors raised slogans against the State, demanding cancellation of G.O. 152 that rips off provision of job security to workers in Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories, once implemented.

“Implementing the G.O. will only be a major step towards privatisation and lead to outsourcing. It will also act against giving jobs on compassionate grounds and end reservation-based job appointments. Field-level workers will be the most affected. How can the State leave them to suffer?,” asked Mr. Balasubramanian, adding that it would create a rift between workers and the Corporation.

One among their 27-point charter of demands was for the Corporation to pass a resolution to pay salaries to workers as per the Minimum Wages Act as was done in Coimbatore and Tiruppur Corporations.

CITU district president K. Meenakshisundaram said, “The workers must be paid ₹721 per day, but they only get ₹509, and some get only ₹450 in hand which is unfair.”

Their demands included bringing under regular time scale of pay those Corporation workers who were previously working in panchayats before merging them with the Corporation, to disburse salary within fifth of every month and addressing anomalies in remitting money to Provident Fund and ESI accounts of employees.

After around three hours into the protest, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahman and City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar held conciliatory talks with the protestors.

After over 2.5 hours of deliberations, the officials agreed to discuss the means and ways to pass a resolution on increasing the daily wage for workers to ₹721 per day.

Further, they also sought two month-time to float new tenders for contractors to ensure increased salary for workers. The officials have also assured to settle the monetary benefits due to retirees in a phased manner as per their seniority. They will be reinstated within a week in a proper way, they said.

CITU treasurer K. Karuppasamy, Engineering Section Employees Union district president C. Magudeeswaran, secretary K. Kannan and treasurer K.T. Kannan took part in the protest.