Corporation urges residents to pay taxes

Madurai

With less than a month left for payment of taxes to Madurai Corporation, the civic body officials are requesting the residents to pay their dues within the stipulated deadline.

According to a release from the Corporation, drinking water and underground drainage pipeline connections of the defaulters would be disconnected.

Every year, the civic body collects property tax, vacant land tax, water tax and underground drainage tax from the residents. This is in addition to other non-tax revenue. The revenue is utilised by the Corporation to undertake various development works in the city.

The officials added that a total of ₹29 crore had been collected as taxes over the last one month. “Earlier, tax could not be collected as many private educational institutions, hospitals and corporations had filed a case under the judiciary. But, after a significant number of cases were cleared, we could easily collect taxes,” a Corporation revenue official said.

Disconnection of drinking water and underground drainage pipeline connections of a total of 668 residences are under way, the official said.

The last day for payment of taxes is March 31.