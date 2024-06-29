ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to suspend water supply for three days in Madurai city from July 1 to 3

Published - June 29, 2024 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water distribution in all the 72 wards in Madurai city covering Vaigai southern and northern sides would be suspended for three days from July 1 to 3, said Corporation officials here on Saturday.

According to a press release, as the coffer dam is to be removed in the Vaigai dam, the PWD engineers have informed that they would take three days for completing the work. Hence, water supply would be temporarily suspended on the above days to facilitate the engineers to carry out the removal of the coffer dam.

While the Corporation is taking alternative arrangements to supply water through tankers, the officials have appealed to the public to save water and use it judiciously during the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US