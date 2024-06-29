GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation to suspend water supply for three days in Madurai city from July 1 to 3

Published - June 29, 2024 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water distribution in all the 72 wards in Madurai city covering Vaigai southern and northern sides would be suspended for three days from July 1 to 3, said Corporation officials here on Saturday.

According to a press release, as the coffer dam is to be removed in the Vaigai dam, the PWD engineers have informed that they would take three days for completing the work. Hence, water supply would be temporarily suspended on the above days to facilitate the engineers to carry out the removal of the coffer dam.

While the Corporation is taking alternative arrangements to supply water through tankers, the officials have appealed to the public to save water and use it judiciously during the period.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.