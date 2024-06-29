Corporation to suspend water supply for three days in Madurai city from July 1 to 3

Water distribution in all the 72 wards in Madurai city covering Vaigai southern and northern sides would be suspended for three days from July 1 to 3, said Corporation officials here on Saturday.

According to a press release, as the coffer dam is to be removed in the Vaigai dam, the PWD engineers have informed that they would take three days for completing the work. Hence, water supply would be temporarily suspended on the above days to facilitate the engineers to carry out the removal of the coffer dam.

While the Corporation is taking alternative arrangements to supply water through tankers, the officials have appealed to the public to save water and use it judiciously during the period.