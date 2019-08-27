Corporation to resume alternate day water supply

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation will resume alternate day supply of drinking water for the 72 wards that are catered to by the Vaigai drinking water project from August 30.

“City Corporation provided water only once every four days from July 17 due to depleting water storage in Vaigai dam. As the level has risen and the position in the dam is sufficient after rains, alternate day water supply will be resumed from August 30,” a press release stated.

Until one week ago, residents across wards sought release of water from the Vaigai dam as there was an acute shortage in many parts of the city. With levels rising to 52.30 feet and an inflow of 1,230 cusecs, the press release said that there would not be any problems of supply.

An official said a special monitoring committee had been formed and residents could reach out on the following numbers: 0452 - 2525252, 7449104104.