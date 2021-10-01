Corporation to plant saplings

01 October 2021 22:38 IST

Madurai

Madurai Corporation will commence planting of saplings using the Miyawaki method, a Japanese technique used to raise dense forests, along the roadside and vacant lands from October 2 onwards.

Volunteers who are interested in planting saplings and maintaining them can contact the Assistant Commissioners of the Corporation.

Zone 1 and 3: 9443739512, Zone 2: 9443739518, Zone 4: 9894429957 and Madurai Corporation call centre: 8428425000, according to a press statement issued by the Madurai Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan.