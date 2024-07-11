GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation to lay roads at Sellur

Published - July 11, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation of Madurai has finally decided to lay 60 Feet Road at Sellur.

A bhoomi puja was performed for the work on Thursday in the presence of Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, councillors and other officials.

Speaking to reporters, the Mayor said roads to a total length of 868 metres in wards 23 and 27 in zone 2, including Sellur 60 Feet Road, would be laid at a cost of ₹.1.42 crore from CFC and NSMT 2023-24 funds. The Corporation had identified more roads in the city for laying before the monsoon set in.

Welcoming the move, many residents in Sellur said after the underground drainage works were completed, the authorities had left the roads in a pathetic condition for over a year. It was a nightmarish experience for those going in share autorickshaws and on two-wheelers on the uneven road surface.

The authorities said the contractors had been told to complete the works in a time-bound manner without compromising on the quality.

During the recent Corporation Council Meeting, several members had urged the authorities to take up road-laying works as many wards are crying for a facelift.

