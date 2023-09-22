Corporation to get recycler vehicle at cost of ₹ 3.79 crore to remove debris in UGD system effectively

September 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Corporation of Madurai had proposed to purchase a state-of-the-art and tech-driven Recycler Vehicle for its use at a cost of ₹ 3.79 crore, said Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar here on Friday.

In a resolution, which was tabled at the council meeting presided over by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, the officials said that the recycler vehicle would be used in all the 100 wards in Madurai city. Whenever there were complaints of sewer blocks and or bursting of pipelines, the new vehicle could remove the blockade effectively.

Due to the encroachment in the underground drainage system, gutter flowed on the roads and posed health hazards. In low-lying areas, the sewage also mixed up with drinking water lines causing panic in many households. Hence, to put an end to all these issues, a hassle-free recycler vehicle, which has superior technology, would solve the problems permanently.

Another resolution stated that the Corporation planned to introduce public-private partnership (PPP) model for parking vehicles in the city, which has been witnessing transformation under the Smart City Initiative. It had been planned to hand over the contract to a private player from Chennai and the firm would be responsible to collect parking fee by issuing ticketing system and introduce digital signs.

Parking lots at designated spots in Periyar bus stand, multi-level parking system on Avani and Masi Streets among other places for two-wheelers and four-wheelers would be created through the PPP-mode. The contract firm would open an Escrow account and carry out maintenance at the parking lots at periodic intervals. The agreement would be for a period of five years from the date of commencement, the resolution said.

The council also tabled a resolution seeking permission to order demolition of the fish market premises which was functioning on New Jail Road, Karimedu. As the structure posed a threat, it was decided to shift the market to a spacious area near the integrated bus stand in Maatuthavani during the COVID-19 pandemic time.

The Commissioner said that the public could submit petitions regarding tax-related issues with the officials concerned on Wednesdays. He assured to take prompt action and appealed to the councillors to cooperate with the officials at zone level.