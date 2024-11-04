ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to be stern with those defacing walls of public buildings

Updated - November 04, 2024 10:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Posters pasted at a bus shelter near District Court complex in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai Corporation would initiate action under Tamil Nadu Public Property Prevention of Destruction and Loss Act 1982 against those who pasted posters in public buildings, said Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar here on Monday.

The city, which has been spending several crores on beautification under Smart Cities Mission and other projects, has been striving a lot on maintenance and greenery. Public cooperation is imperative to keep the city clean and green.

The Corporation has been imposing fines against persons who defaced walls. Stern action would be taken against repeat offenders, the official said and added that apart from service organisations, institutions such as Red Cross and other volunteers joined together in removing the posters.

The Commissioner has sought support from Madurai public in keeping the walls clean and free from defacement.

