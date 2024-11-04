Corporation to be stern with those defacing walls of public buildings

Madurai Corporation would initiate action under Tamil Nadu Public Property Prevention of Destruction and Loss Act 1982 against those who pasted posters in public buildings, said Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city, which has been spending several crores on beautification under Smart Cities Mission and other projects, has been striving a lot on maintenance and greenery. Public cooperation is imperative to keep the city clean and green.

The Corporation has been imposing fines against persons who defaced walls. Stern action would be taken against repeat offenders, the official said and added that apart from service organisations, institutions such as Red Cross and other volunteers joined together in removing the posters.

The Commissioner has sought support from Madurai public in keeping the walls clean and free from defacement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.