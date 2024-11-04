GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation to be stern with those defacing walls of public buildings

Updated - November 04, 2024 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Posters pasted at a bus shelter near District Court complex in Madurai.

Posters pasted at a bus shelter near District Court complex in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai Corporation would initiate action under Tamil Nadu Public Property Prevention of Destruction and Loss Act 1982 against those who pasted posters in public buildings, said Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar here on Monday.

The city, which has been spending several crores on beautification under Smart Cities Mission and other projects, has been striving a lot on maintenance and greenery. Public cooperation is imperative to keep the city clean and green.

The Corporation has been imposing fines against persons who defaced walls. Stern action would be taken against repeat offenders, the official said and added that apart from service organisations, institutions such as Red Cross and other volunteers joined together in removing the posters.

The Commissioner has sought support from Madurai public in keeping the walls clean and free from defacement.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.