Corporation taps all sources to supply drinking water without a hitch

April 10, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With good storage in Vaigai dam and the trial run of water supply set to begin from Mullaperiyar river, residents of Madurai city would not have any problem in getting potable water this summer, at least till July, said Corporation officials here on Wednesday.

With the dam having a storage of 60.86 feet (maximum permissible level is 71 ft.) on Wednesday, the city residents spread across the 100 wards would be able to get sufficient drinking water till July. Apart from water supply through taps, water will be supplied through tankers with 1,000 litre capacity and tractors with 6,000 litre capacity in wards annexed to the corporation.

Currently, 74 litres of water per person per day is supplied against 115 litres on a normal day. The Corporation also supplies water from 1,272 borewells sunk across the city.

The ambitious project to draw water from Mullaperiyar river for Madurai city would be commissioned soon and the trial run would begin shortly. Once it starts functioning, an additional 30 MLD of water would be provided to the residents of Madurai with a population of 20.40 lakh.

