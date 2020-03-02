Corporation submits ₹70.52-cr. proposal of for water conservation

MADURAI

To revive waterbodies and take steps towards water harvesting so as to meet the growing water needs of the city, Madurai Corporation has submitted a proposal worth ₹70.52 crore to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration.

This proposal has been submitted as part of ‘National Water Conservation Mission’ (Jal Jeevan Mission), a scheme implemented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The scheme, which aims at improving water availability to households, will be implemented in five years.

A senior Corporation official said that reviving 33 ooranis under the civic body’s purview was one of the major components of the proposal. “The feeder channels of the ooranis will be restored and wild growth of prosopis juliflora removed. Beautification works will be taken up along the banks of the ooranis. This includes establishment of parks, construction of pathways and installation of lights. Drinking water and toilet facilities will also be provided at these parks,” the official said.

Also, it is proposed to construct rooftop rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures for 25% of below poverty line (BPL) households in the 100 wards of the Corporation. The official said that based on a survey, the RWH structures would be built for 20,000 BPL households. “For the construction of the RWH structures, each household will be provided financial assistance up to ₹15,000. The collected rainwater will be directed to harvesting pits constructed near each household. This move aims at improving the groundwater level in surrounding areas,” the official added.

The mission also envisages use of geospatial techniques to recommend places where suitable water conservation structures can be built. These techniques will also be used to monitor water availability in waterbodies.

The official further said that water-stressed regions would be identified and artificial recharge structures constructed in those areas.

“The mission also instructs the local bodies to create awareness of water conservation through various mediums and bring about a behavioural change in people,” the official added.