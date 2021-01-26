Corporation staff, volunteers recognised for service

Recognition of Madurai Corporation officials and volunteers for their exemplary performance during the COVID-19 pandemic marked the Republic Day celebration at Arignar Anna Maligai here on Tuesday.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan unfurled the national flag. He awarded 80 Corporation staff, including doctors, nurses, engineers, sanitary workers and health inspectors, for their selfless work during the COVID-19 pandemic and contribution in development projects of the city.

Fifteen employees of Hi-Tech Arai (Pvt.) Limited, who volunteered to distribute vegetables and essential commodities to the public during the lockdown, were also recognised by the Commissioner.

Two volunteers, Geetha Kannan and A. Edwin Joy, who prepared a large quantity of kabasura kudineer every day during the lockdown for public distribution, were also awarded.

City Engineer S. Arasu and City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan were also present.