Corporation shuts pipeline in bank building which let sewage water onto North Veli Street

Following a report that was published in The Hindu on drainage water flowing onto the street from a bank building on North Veli Street intersection, Madurai corporation officials swiftly blocked the pipeline from the building on Tuesday preventing it from letting sewage water out. A Corporation official said they should have closed the water flow even 10 days before when they were informed by the officials. “But since they have not done anything, we had to shut the pipeline by ourselves,” he added. The official said that the building owner had given a word that they would resolve the issue in two days.