Corporation settles superannuation benefits to conservancy workers

August 10, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

For the first time in the history of Corporation of Madurai, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth gave away superannuation benefits to over 600 conservancy workers to the tune of ₹24 crore which were pending for almost a decade.

Trade unions in the Corporation led by the CITU, VCK, DMK and Madurai Corporation Workers’ Union and others hailed the Mayor and Commissioner KJ Praveen Kumar and the administration for making the efforts.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Ms. Indrani said the conservancy workers, who had retired from service after working for the civic body for over two decades, could not get the benefits on time. They had plenty of woes. Many among them had even died without even getting the benefits.

Though the previous regime had given away benefits to those who retired between 2011 and 2016, there were complaints of irregularities and even malpractice. There was no transparency in the process, said many retired workers and union office-bearers.

As a first step, the Corporation took down the list of the retired workers and their dues. Those who died were also taken note of and the legal heirs identified from the records. ‘It was planned meticulously in such a way that the dues were settled in full to the retired people till 2016,” the Mayor said.

Subsequently, the rest of the retired workers till 2021 were identified and in all, a little over 600 people could benefit with the total settlement amounting to ₹24 crore. “I am immensely satisfied to have issued the benefits due to each worker which ranged from ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh,” Ms. Indrani said.

This was made possible thanks to increase in revenue. Now, the Corporation could fulfil the promise made to the trade unions, she said.

Presently, the Corporation has around 1,600 conservancy workers on its rolls. The Mayor hoped that in future the retiring workers would get the benefits within one or two months from the date of superannuation.

The CITU office-bearers told media persons that the DMK government had kept its promise and thanked the Chief Minister M K Stalin for settling the benefits to the workers who had served the Corporation for so many years.