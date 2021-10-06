Corporation seeks ₹22.49 crore tax dues

Madurai

06 October 2021 21:46 IST

Commissioner warns of action against defaulters

The Madurai Corporation has issued an ultimatum to tax defaulters with penal action if they do not pay taxes, including water charges and underground drainage charges in the next 15 days.

In a statement, Madurai Corporation commissioner, K. P. Karthikeyan, said that out of the total demand of ₹84.24 crore for the first half of 2021-22, the Corporation has dues to the tune of ₹22.49 crore.

The city residents should have paid the first half yearly dues by September 30.

However, the Corporation was yet to receive ₹4.83 crore towards property tax, ₹2.88 crore towards vacant land tax, ₹95 lakh solid waste management charges, ₹3.02 crore professional tax and ₹7.53 crore underground drainage charges.

Appealing to the people to cooperate with the urban local body and not to further delay the payment of dues, Mr. Karthikeyan urged the residents to pay the dues in the next 15 days.

Action would be initiated against individuals and organisations that fail to comply with the Corporation instruction, he said.

Meanwhile, the Corporation impounded 29 cows and buffaloes that were found roaming on the streets posing danger to the public.

Stating that stray cattle could lead to accidents involving two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the Commissioner said owners who ignored the instructions to keep the animals indoors, were imposed a fine of ₹50,800.

He said the action would continue in the coming days.