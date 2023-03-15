ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation seals two commercial establishments for not paying tax

March 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Corporation officials sealed commercial establishments in Zone V for non-payment of property tax arrears here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the drive was carried out in the presence of Assistant Commissioner A. W. Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Two commercial establishments on Tirupparankundram Road in ward 72 had a total property tax arrears of ₹7,14,116.

One of the tax defaulters had not paid rent from 2014-15 to 2022-23, with the arrears totalling up to ₹5,71,934, while another defaulter had tax arrears of ₹1,42,182 for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Despite being warned several times by the Corporation officials, the defaulters did not pay the tax dues. Subsequently, the establishments were sealed, added the release.

Assistant Revenue Officer Rajkumar and others were present.

