Corporation schools to get science kits

Since the corporation is administering 32 schools including 22 primary schools, 4 middle, 1 high school and 5 higher secondary schools, the urban local body has mooted proposals to strengthen infrastructure facilities in these schools where students mostly from poor background study. When it was brought to Commissioner G. Kannan’s knowledge that 3,000-odd Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School girl students were struggling with a few toilets in bad condition, he visited the school recently and expedited the construction of 49 toilets in the school which has produced district and even State toppers in the SSLC and Plus Two public examinations in the past.

Now, the corporation has planned to supply science kits to 10 schools – 4 middle schools, a high school and a 5 higher secondary schools.

“As these science kits are based on scientific principles, the students, by operating them, can easily understand even the most difficult principles since they are learning by doing. Moreover, retention of these principles learnt through this play-way method will be longer. So, we’ve planned to supply the kits each costing anywhere between ₹75,000 to 1 lakh,” Mr. Kannan said.

Students of corporation schools are encouraged to read newspapers everyday by supplying them to schools. It is essential to get ready for entrance examinations to pursue higher studies or competitive examinations to get jobs.

“Since English has become a part of life, poor children are exposed to English newspapers with the help of teachers, who explain the news. Moreover, they are encouraged to use dictionary whenever they come across difficult words and use them in their conversations,” he said.