Corporation schools perform well in Class X board exams

In the Class X exam results released on Friday, the performance of students from the Corporation schools in Madurai districts witnessed a significant improvement, with the pass percentage ascending from 84.18 in 2023 to 90.65 in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 24 Corporation Higher Secondary Schools in Madurai, 7 schools achieved a 100% pass percentage.

Several Madurai Corporation Higher Secondary Schools have achieved notable improvements in their pass percentages from the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar Corporation Boys High School improved its pass percentage from 87.50 to 100, this year, showcasing a significant progress. Similarly, the Corporation High School in Anuppanadi witnessed an increase from 95.45% to 100%, while Kambar Corporation Higher Secondary School saw a rise from 58.33% to 100%.

Bharathidhasanar Corporation Higher Secondary School improved from 95% to 100%, Corporation High School in Munichalai raised from 88.89% to 100%, Corporation Thiruvalluvar High School improved from 93.75% to 100%, and N.M.S.M Corporation High School elevated its pass percentage from 91.67 to 100.

These achievements show a collective commitment to academic excellence among the schools under the Madurai Corporation.

However, Corporation High School in Tallakulam saw a decrease in pass percentage from 100 from previous year to 93.33% this year. Similarly, Umaru Pulavar Corporation Boys’ High School also witnessed a drop from 100% to 93.33% in pass percentage compared to the previous year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.