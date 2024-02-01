Corporation ropes in two banks to restore eco-park to its past glory

February 01, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation has roped in Canara Bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to provide funds for restoration of eco-park near Anna Maaligai, the Corporation headquarters, and for upkeep of certain facilities in Periyar bus stand.

Following public outcry, councillors, including those from the DMK, had demanded the civic body to take up restoration and bring back the lost glory to the eco-park. It used to attract walkers from many parts of Madurai in the morning and evening. People also used to come for having some fresh air while taking a leisurely walk in the green sourroundings, as it acted as a lung in the middle of a dust and smoke-filled city.

The decline of the eco-park from its hey days to the pathetic state came in for severe criticism as facilities in the park were either not functioning or dismantled. The colourful fountain, the star attraction, had turned into a huge receptacle for dumping waste. The stones used on the walkway were also not user-friendly. The place was strewn with paper plates, plastic tea cups, et al, left by the visitors.

Long-time visitors recalled the days when the park was kept neat and attractive with plants brought from Bengaluru by the then Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The plants suited the hot weather conditions and were well-maintained.

The promise

After the last month’s council meeting, Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan had promised to revive the eco-park to its past glory. Putting the plan into action, he has brought on board Canara Bank and TMB.

In the presence of Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth and senior officials from the banks and Corporation, the modalities were examined with a visit to the park. “The work will start in about a fortnight. Once it is over, eco-park will get a new look,” an engineer said.

Likewise, in Periyar bus stand too, the Corporation had proposed to maintain the toilets and landscape with funds provided by the banks under Corporate Social Responsbility initiaives, an Assistant Engineer in Ward 76 said.

Earlier in the day, the Mayor inaugurated a toilet for exclusive use of conservancy workers at Bharathiar Park in Ward 32 in zone 2. The Commissioner said they have proposed to build such toilets in 30 locations in the city for the workers. The toilets will be constructed under Namakku Naame Thittam (NNT).