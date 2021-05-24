Corporation ropes in supermarkets for door delivery of goods

24 May 2021 20:22 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, by roping in a few grocery stores and the supermarkets, has made arrangements for delivering essential commodities at the doorstep of the residents.

According to G. Kannan, Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation, the urban civic body has roped in good number of grocery stores and the supermarkets to supply essential commodities to the consumers living within the Corporation limits at their doorstep during the intensified lockdown period i.e. till May 31.

If the consumers placed their orders to the nearest shop over the phone between 6 a.m. and 12 noon, the grocery items would be delivered, Mr. Kannan said.

The stores permitted by the Corporation: Sri Kannan Departmental Stores, Srinivasa Nagar, 94872 10411, 95665 10411 and 0462 – 2520411, Sri Murugan Traders, Tirunelveli Town 97915 54851, 90805 02382 and 98945 07894, Aruna Supermarket, Tirunelveli Town, 93661 13355, S.P. Traders, Tirunelveli Town 93445 60777, 77085 36999, Pothy’s Supermarket, Tirunelveli Town 95855 16512, Balan Supermarket, Palayamkottai, 73730 58730 and 87540 28080, Annapoorna Grocery Stores, Palayamkottai 98944 78007 and 96002 78231 and 0462 – 2574875 and Vasantham Supermarket, Palayamkottai 98420 77007, 94897 07000, 63841 49119.