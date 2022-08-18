Corporation rolls out its organic manure

Mayor N.P.Jegan releasing a logo for Thoothukudi Corporation’s manure on Thursday. Corporation Commissioner T.Charusree looks on.

THOOTHUKUDI

The corporation has rolled out its organic manure being prepared from the degradable waste with the brand name ‘Muthuram’.

Since the corporation, after training its personnel by Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute (KARI), is converting degradable waste getting collected in the areas under the urban civic body into manure, 50 tonnes of organic nutrient is prepared every month through the micro compost centres to be given free of cost to the public for nutrifying tree saplings being planted by the corporation.

To create awareness among the users about the corporation’s manure, the urban local body has presented it with the brand name ‘Muthuram’ as the ‘uram’ (nutrient) it is being prepared in the Pearl (muthu) City.

Launching the logo of ‘Muthuram’ here on Thursday, Mayor Jegan Periyasami said the quality of the corporation manure, which had been improved by KARI, would be given to the institute at the rate of Re. 1 per kg to be used there while the public could get it free of cost for nourishing trees to be planted by the corporation near their houses.

Dean, KARI, M. Theradimani said the KARI, through its researches, had reduced the number of days for preparing the manure from 60 days to 40 days and would use it in on their premises to nourish 2 lakh tree saplings to be planted as instructed by Collector K. Senthil Raj.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, City Health Officer Arunkumar, Head, Department of Agronomy, KARI, S. Suresh, and Associate Professor of Agronomy, Government Agriculture College, Madurai, Saliyah, were present.