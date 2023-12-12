Corporation retrieves 11 cents of encroached land at three places in Thoothukudi

December 12, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

After a long-drawn battle, Corporation authorities have retrieved 11 cents of land, totally valued at ₹3 crore, from encroachers at three places in the city which is choked by hundreds of decades-old permanent and temporary encroachments.

At one of the recent council meetings, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy appealed to the councillors to help the Corporation remove all encroachments made along roads and streets as these structures were hampering free movement of vehicles. He also asked the residents to remove the ramps built on the road in front of their houses to take their vehicles in and out of home with ease.

“Since the Corporation lays end-to-end roads to keep the roads as wide as possible, the residents should remove the ramps,” Mr. Jegan said. “In the first phases, we’ve started retrieving the Corporation’s lands from illegal occupation by individuals and removing encroachments made along arterial roads in the first phase. The second phase will see demolition of ramps built in front of the houses after a formal announcement,” said a senior official.

When the Corporation started the drive, the officials found that 11 cents of land were under the control of individuals at Chinnamani Nagar, Teachers’ Colony Junction and Kandan Nagar. Since the encroachers wielded influence, the Corporation officials remained silent all these years.

However, Corporation Commissioner C.. Dinesh Kumar instructed his subordinates to go ahead with the encroachment eviction drive despite hurdles created by the encroachers. Finally, the encroachments were removed successfully on Monday.

“Those who have illegally occupied the Corporation’s land should remove the unlawful structures on their own. If not, the Corporation will remove them and collect the expenses incurred for the same. Moreover, the encroachers will have to face legal consequences,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar has warned.