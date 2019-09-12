Corporation retrained from constructing sewage plant

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday restrained Tirunelveli Corporation from going ahead with construction of a sewage treatment plant on a waterbody. Steps were already undertaken to set up the plant on Sivanadiyarkulam in Palayamkottai, the petitioner alleged.

Justice M. Govindaraj granted an injunction against the Corporation from going ahead with the work and directed the authorities concerned to file a counter in three weeks. The petition was filed by advocate R. Sugumar from Palayamkottai.

He had complained that the pond, once a major source of water, had dried up due to various reasons. Ten days ago, workers deployed by the corporation were engaged in construction of the sewage treatment plant on the dry pond. It was said that sewage collected from across Tirunelveli would be treated there and the move would turn the pond into a sewage pit.

In the absence of adequate rain and encroachments, waterbodies have shrunk. The government, in the guise of development, has failed to protect the waterbodies, the petitioner said and sought a direction to restrain the Corporation from going ahead with the work.