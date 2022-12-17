Corporation resumes drive against stray cattle; 17 animals auctioned

December 17, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Braving threats to their lives, Corporation officials, who started impounding stray cattle in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai after these neglected domestic animals caused accidents involving two-wheelers, have resumed the operation following fresh complaints from the public.

After the stray cattle roaming along busy roads caused accidents every day, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy spearheaded the exercise of impounding the stray cattle and ensured the release of the animals only against payment of a fine of ₹15,000 for the bulls and cows and ₹10,000 for calves.

Even when Bharatiya Janata Party, a few Hindu organisations, a couple of ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councilors and members of a caste outfit, who condemned the impounding of stray cattle, threatened the Corporation officials and even forcibly released the impounded domestic animals, the Corporation administration stood firm in its decision and filed case against the troublemakers. Subsequently, the police, who did not give adequate protection to the Corporation personnel involved in this drive, were forced to register case against a few BJP office-bearers who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a stern warning from Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru silenced the DMK councilors here.

After a break, the Corporation resumed the drive a week ago. As the Corporation personnel impounded more than 57 stray cattle recently and were feeding it on Melapalayam zonal office premises for the past one week, none came to get back their domestic animals after paying the fine.

Since the Corporation used to sell the impounded stray cattle through public auction if the animals were not taken back after paying the fine by the rightful owners, arrangements were made to organise the public auction on Saturday.

After 40 animals were taken back by the owners, who produced the copies of their Aadhaar cards and paid the total fine of ₹3.25 lakh, remaining 17 animals were auctioned for ₹55,000 on Saturday.

When the animals were kept in the Melapalayam zonal office, a group of hooligans broke the lock of the enclosure in a bid to rescue the impounded cattle a few days ago in the small hours. “Even though we alerted the police, none came to give protection to our staff. A senior police officer wanted us to give a complaint in writing first for providing protection to us from the hooligans. It is unfortunate,” said a Corporation official.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said a comprehensive report in this connection had been forwarded to the officials concerned.