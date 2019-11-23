Corporation resumes dog control programme after a lull

A team of veterinarians from Humane Society International (HSI), have resumed capturing stray dogs for Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes, here.

After nearly seven persons suffered dog bites at the bus stand on a single day recently, it’s a timely measure taken by the Dindigul Corporation which has collaborated with the Kodaikanal Society for Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA), who have been overseeing and conducting dog control in the town.

Ever since the corporation roped in KSPCA in August, a total of 758 dogs have been brought under the programme, including 331 ARV and 427 ABC.

Among the dogs that have been covered under ABC, there are 394 female and 33 male dogs.

“We are doing a female focused ABC programme and an app is used by the HSI personnel to catch the dog. The programme is being carried out area-wise, so that we keep track of newer populations. Not all dogs that come into the facility are sterilized, as they are rejected based on low platelet count and haemoglobin count. We also quarantine the dogs before and after the surgery and give them enough time to recuperate from three to seven days and release them,” said Janani Krishnamoorthy of KSPCA.

“There was an outbreak of canine distemper due to the rains and that’s one reason why we had to take a pause. Apart from the programme, we have also done awareness campaigns to sensitize animal lovers and the general public on the do’s and dont’s with regard to stray dogs. We request people to regularly report dog attacks and menace and we have got maximum number of calls from areas like Begumbur and RM Colony,” added Ms. Janani.

Municipal Health Officer Anitha Mohandass, said that the ABC centre has undergone a recent renovation and has better facilities. “Now that the centre is ready and the work has also resumed, we hope to make Dindigul a rabies-free town. Uncovered areas so far will also be brought under the programme in future,” she assured.