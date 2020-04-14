Corporation rescues homeless

The Corporation has rescued 54 homeless people in an operation that began on Sunday.

Although some of them received food from volunteers, the shuttered shops, tea stalls, roadside eateries and absence of vehicles appear to have left them disturbed as many stayed mute.

On being brought to a Corporation-run marriage hall near Sivan Temple on Monday, they were screened by a team of health workers and doctors. A hairdresser was called and new clothes were provided to them after they had a bath. They were given a mat, pillow and bedsheet.

“They are being served food and they have been asked to stay here till the end of the lockdown,” said Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan.

The civic body also plans to counsel them.